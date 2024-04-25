Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Shares Excitement for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Back in January, it was announced that a second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka was officially in development. Rosario Dawson first played Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian before reprising the role again in The Book of Boba Fett, and last year saw the long-awaited debut of the Ahsoka solo series. In Dawson's episode of The Book of Boba Fett, she worked alongside iconic Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. This month, Dawson and Hamill reunited to record a special Fright Night episode of Manifest Media's Table Read podcast. ComicBook.com attended the recording, and we asked Dawson if she had any Ahsoka updates to share.

"Nope," Dawson replied when asked if she's read anything from Ahsoka Season 2. "Hugely so," she said about being excited to continue the series. "I mean, it's a big deal. It's huge. I love everyone. It's an incredible cast. It's a great group of people and we get more Ahsoka, we get more Sabine. We get more of these characters in a way that – and as much as we've watched all of the previous shows and everything – it's new storytelling, which is just insane to me. So I hope there's new costumes and I want to know what's going on."

What Is The Table Read Podcast?

Manifest Media's award-winning Table Read podcast gets actors together for various live readings of scripts. The second season of the podcast debuted last month, and they have some exciting plans on the horizon. They recently recorded a live reading of the horror camp classic, Fright Night. The table read involved most of the vampire movie's original cast in addition to Dawson and Hamill.

"Fright Night is a 1985 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Tom Holland, follows the story of teenager Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) who discovers his neighbor Jerry Dandrige is a vampire and seeks assistance from a TV show host turned vampire hunter to stop Jerry's reign of terror," a press release for the event reads. You can check out the cast list below:

Chris Sarandon as Jerry Dandrige, William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster, Amanda Bearse as Amy Peterson, Stephen Geoffreys as Evil Ed Thompson, Rosario Dawson as Miss Nina & others, Art Evens as Detective Lennox, Dorothy Fielding, Jonathan Stark, and Mark Hamill as Peter Vincent.

"I'm really looking forward to the table read, not only because of my love of Fright Night, but for the chance to play Peter Vincent & honor the legacy of the great Roddy MacDowall," Hamill shared. "I shared a dressing room with Roddy while doing a TV movie called Earth Angel & I'll never forget his wit, charm & kindness, not to mention his memories of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I will treasure my experience with him forever & am humbled to join the wonderful original cast for this unique event."

The Fight Night reading was produced by Manifest Media's Jack Levy, Mark Knell, and Shaan Sharma. The episode will be released in May. In the meantime, you can learn more about Table Read here.

Stay tuned for more updates about Ahsoka.