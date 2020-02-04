Star Wars: Ron Howard Doubts He'd Direct an Episode of The Mandalorian

Ron Howard took over directing Solo: A Star Wars Story after Lucasfilm let go of Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The Star Wars spinoff film wasn't the success Lucasfilm had hoped for, but the studio has moved on to find success with its first live-action Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian on Disney+. Howard's daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, directed the fourth episode of the series, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary." Ron Howard expressed how proud he was of his daughter's work in an interview with Collider. "Yes I did get to see it early and I even got throw in a couple of comments, most ignored," Howard says. "She is my daughter. Why would she listen to anything I say? But I thought she did a great job with the episode and learned so much under the tutelage of Jon Favreau, who's doing great work on that show and is incredibly passionate about it, and the show's a big success so Bryce is thrilled about that."

Despite not having the best experience with Solo, Howard remains a fan of the Star Wars universe. That said, he thinks he's busy enough without following his daughter's footsteps and directing an episode of The Mandalorian himself. "Even the Solo situation, as much as I do love Star Wars and all things galaxy, Imagine is so dynamic and there's so much going on with Imagine Entertainment and so many creative opportunities that I don't really have the time, as much fun as it would be, to do something like that," he says.

In a previous interview, Howard expressed that he hasn't ruled out returning to the Star Wars universe for another film project. "I had a great experience with that. It would depend entirely on the story," Howard said.

As to whether Solo ever sees any of its planned sequels, Howard leaves that up to the fans. “I think the fans are going to define all of that,” Howard said in another interview. “I mean I think that Lucasfilm and Disney in casting actors, and particularly younger actors, want to see what happens and build upon that. Certainly, they want the commitment from the young actors, but there are no concrete plans. I think there’s been a lot of creative energy and now marketing energy going behind this movie.”

Would you like to see Ron Howard direct an episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!