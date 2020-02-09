Watch the Moment When Samuel L. Jackson Asked George Lucas for a Purple Lightsaber in Star Wars

Samuel L. Jackson is still keeping busy with the upcoming Saw flick with Chris Rock, but fans still want to see Mace Windu revisit Star Wars. A video on Reddit managed to capture the moment the Jedi Master asked George Lucas for a purple lightsaber and people absolutely love this look into the creative process. Seeing the two have such a cordial moment on camera is pretty great. As is Lucas’ delivery in his side of the conversation. But, it would be very hard to argue for such changes to a character if you don’t have the weight of someone like Jackson at your disposal.

“I’m trying to figure out who we got to talk to about your lightsaber color,” Jackson began. Lucas lays it out pretty clearly for the venerated actor. The filmmaker responded, “Good guys are green and blue, bad guys are red. That’s just the way it works.” The star nods in understanding before probing, “no purple lightsaber?” When Lucas says that he might get purple, Jackson flashes that famous smile like he finally got what he wanted.

If the fans get what they want, maybe Mace Windu will have more adventures to come on Disney+. A large hangup that some people have with the idea of him coming back was the way he was implied to perish after that fall. But, as Star Wars fans know, and The Rise of Skywalker all but cemented, it takes a whole lot to bring down an exceptionally powerful force user. Jackson himself pointed that out back in 2017.

“I know you're all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said during Star Wars Celebration. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let's make it happen!”

He even told JOE last year that all Disney had to do was call and “I’m that guy.” It wouldn’t be hard to see a path toward it happening. Disney+ has been on the scene for a few months now, but the audience is hankering for original content. It feels like just a matter of time before the House of Mouse cranks up more production and summons it’s most popular brands to fill that void. Ewan McGregor is already back as Obi-Wan, but could Mace Windu be next?

