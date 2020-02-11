Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away Closing at Disney World's Hollywood Studios

To many fans, it would seem like the world of Star Wars was expanding exponentially, but at Walt Disney World in Orlando, the stage show "Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away" will come to its official end later this month. Spectrum News points out that the final performances will take place on February 22nd and, despite Star Wars: Galaxy Edge having officially opened, the attraction won't be relocating to that area of the park. The stage show featured beloved characters from the franchise acting out a number of scenes, which included Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren. The show launched in 2016 and took place in the Hollywood Studios section of the park, in front of the Chinese Theater.

This news will surely disappoint fans, but the timing of the show's start and conclusion likely confirms that the attraction was meant to inspire excitement for the franchise at a time when Galaxy's Edge hadn't officially opened. Prior to the show's debut, fans had been able to enjoy Star Wars Weekends sporadically at the park, which concluded in 2015 to make way for Galaxy's Edge.

Luckily, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are open and fully operational, which includes the launch of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. What some fans continue to be excited for is the launch of Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser, a fully immersive hotel experience that directly connects to Galaxy's Edge. This means that, from the time a guest checks in for the experience, they will not only be staying in a resort modeled after the franchise, but they will be able to directly access Galaxy's Edge without having to navigate other attractions, resulting in the closest one can get to visiting those fictional worlds.

Walt Disney World describes the Galactic Starcruiser as follows:

The adventure begins when you arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check in for your two-night experience.

You will be invited to enter a Launch Pod for transport into space. Through windows above, you’ll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon.

When the Launch Pod docks with the Halcyon and the airlock opens, you will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin your journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The all-immersive experience also features entertaining activities, such as:

Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force.

Visiting the starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about ship systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense – skills that may come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars attractions at Disney theme parks. Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser opens in 2021 and "Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away" concludes on February 22nd.

