Star Wars: Harrison Ford Doesn't Know What a Force Ghost Is, and He Doesn't Care

Even though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has come and gone, there are quite a lot of questions that fans still have about the galaxy far, far away. One of those is regard to Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who managed to return in The Rise of Skywalker despite brutally dying in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Many have speculated if Han was simply just a projection in the head of his son, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), or if Han had officially become a Force ghost. In a recent interview with USA Today, Ford was asked about the possibility of Han being a Force ghost, which he responded to in a fitting and hilarious way.

"A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," Ford revealed. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!"

This just the latest amusing was that Ford has tackled the minutia of the Star Wars universe, after he confused Carbonite with Kryptonite just days before.

While Ford might not know the exact circumstances surrounding Han Solo's return, it's hard to deny that the moment is an emotional one.

“We had a meeting and talked about what it would be,” director and co-writer J.J. Abrams previously revealed to Vanity Fair. “Harrison, who is one of the great people ever, and incredibly thoughtful about everything that he does, all he ever wants is to understand the utility of the character. 'What is my role?' It was about sitting with him and explaining what our intention was. We talked about it for quite a while, I sent him the pages. He got it, and of course, as you can see, he was wonderful.”

"I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and was ... well, I was willing to die for the cause. Bring some gravitas," Ford shared in a recent interview. "No good deed goes unpunished... J.J. said, 'This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided that this is a good idea and I would like you to do it."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

