Star Wars Nite Fans Shocked That Disneyland Will Close Rise of the Resistance for Event
When fans attend Star Wars Celebration in August, many will attempt to maximize their Star Wars experience by heading to Disneyland for their Star Wars Nite event, likely allowing some attendees to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for the first time. While the event at the theme park will offer a number of exciting experiences and opportunities to interact with your favorite characters, the details for the event listed on its website confirms that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which has been lauded for becoming the impressive flagship of that section of the park, won't be open during the festivities, perplexing fans.
The event's details confirm that fans will get to experience a Galactic Dance Party, Character Encounters, and Tunes from Batuu, but also notes, "Ride some of the park’s classic attractions throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not be available during this event due to standard required maintenance time."
Fans aren't too happy with this news, with some reactions being frustrated and others being completely angry. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the event!
Super Bummer
Super bummer that half the rides in Galaxy’s Edge will be closed— your buddy kate (@kateburning) February 20, 2020
Absolutely Disappointing
Mixed feelings about this. Only after buying a ticket did I find out ROTR won’t be operational, which is absolutely disappointing. Yet, I had a great time at the last SW Nite even when ROTR wasn’t around. 🤷🏽♀️— Amanda Coleman (@thehauntedmanda) February 19, 2020
LOL
Absolutely not worth it. I can see the disappointed groups of people who think Rise will be open cause they don’t read. pic.twitter.com/CdHHkWAkLb— Claudia Deliz (@ChocoDoc11) February 19, 2020
No Go
No Rise = no go— jo (@ElReyHubbard) February 19, 2020
Not Worth It
Tickets are only worth it if #RiseOfTheResistance is open as well— Carlos Arellano (@CarChrEliRia) February 19, 2020
Saved Me $200
If rise of the resistance was open I would be there. Oh well saved me $200— Erik E (@Gutta_E) February 19, 2020
Best Ride
What’s a Star Wars night without the Best Star Wars ride?— Keerstin (@keerstinpre) February 19, 2020
Not a Complete Night
Yeah I can't be bothered to spend $100 when it's not a complete star wars nite with the most important star wars attraction closed. Should have pushed the opening further the next day to accommodate maintenance. Maybe next year 🤷♀️— Marf (@Marf_e) February 19, 2020
Seriously?
Seriously?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/biR7z3KsVR— Jen Mayhew (@JenM512) February 19, 2020
Like, Why?
Kinda sucks that Rise won’t be open for the event. Like why? pic.twitter.com/xuiynaZuZQ— Rebecca Saryan (@chubecca) February 19, 2020
