Star Wars: Diego Luna Comments on Rogue One Prequel Rumor

Disney+'s upcoming untitled Rogue One prequel sees Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the Star Wars spinoff. Luna confirmed in February that the series will begin filming this year. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Friday, Luna was less sure about another rumor about the show. Fallon brought up that "White Snake" could be the title of the show. Luna balked at this. At first, he deflected, erring on the side of secrecy in all things Star Wars. By the end, he questioned why anyone would want to title the show "White Snake," comparing it to an adult movie title.

Fallon asked if "White Snake" is the title of the show. That's never been the rumor. Those rumors suggest "White Snake" is the working title of the show while it is in production.

In an interview in February, Luna expressed his excitement about returning to the Star Wars universe. "To have more time to develop the character, and to pilot a little longer, you know?" he said. "It's amazing. When you're piloting, the thing actually moves, you know? It's fantastic. I just wanted to do more and more and more. But to be honest, it was something I really wanted to happen and I'm glad it's happening."

Luna sees returning to Andor, whose fate is already known through the events of Rogue One, as a unique storytelling opportunity. "Now we can do magic, right? And go back in time and say we're going to tell a story that happened before the film," Luna said. "I'm going to look younger, and I'm going to get to play with those toys again. It's nice to start something you know how it's going to end. It's a different approach, and the beauty is that people already have a connection with that character, so now we're going to tell you what had to happen for Rogue One to exist."

Disney confirmed the new series is in development in 2018. Lucasfilm describes the new series as "rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire." The series will follow Luna as the Rebel Alliance spy before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Jared Bush developed the series, establishing its series bible and writing a draft of the pilot episode. Stephen Schiff will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One, will script the show's pilot and direct two episodes of its first season.

Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as the droid K-2SO from Rogue One. Reports suggest filming will begin in October. Disney has not confirmed the show's premiere date, but reports suggest it will debut in 2021.

