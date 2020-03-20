Star Wars Deep Fake Replaces Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi With Ewan McGregor

Deep Fake technology, when put in the wrong hands, could be a very scary and dangerous thing. Luckily a lot of it right now is movie fans inserting actors into other roles and movies in which they did not appear. We've previously seen Tom Selleck playing Indiana Jones and even Sylvester Stallone as Kevin in Home Alone, and the latest one makes a little more sense than that. YouTuber Shamook has created a deep fake video using prequel trilogy era Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor, and putting his face on the body of original trilogy era Obi-Wan Kenobi, Alec Guinness. The results are....startlingly great. Check it out for yourself below!

McGregor's next appearance as Obi-Wan may not be as grey-headed as he appears in the video below, but he will return to the role after a more than 15 year absence. The actor is set to reprise his part for a new TV series on the Disney+ streaming platform. That series has had some hiccups along the way with various delays in production, but now appears to be on track for production in early 2021.

"We start shooting at the very beginning of next year, they're in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I've read that are really good, they're continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year," McGregor previously said on Good Morning America. "And I'm excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it's been a while. It'll just be there, I think. Also, I'm reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don't think it will take two minutes; I'll put the cloak back on and I'll be there, I think."

It's unclear how the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus will impact the production of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series since the global response to the epidemic will no doubt reshape the economy and working conditions worldwide in the months to come, with Hollywood productions delayed worldwide.

Other Star Wars shows are in development for the Disney+ streaming service as well as an untitled Rogue One prequel is also in the works. Diego Luna will return as the hero with Alan Tudyk reprising as the droid K-2SO. Filmmaker Tony Gilroy, who famously helped shape Rogue One during its re-shoots and post-production, has also been hired to return and spearhead the TV series.

