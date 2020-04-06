Star Wars: Mark Hamill Hopes to Finally Meet Natalie Portman In 2020

Natalie Portman debuted in the Star Wars saga more than 20 years ago in Star Wars: The Phanom Menace and, despite the various events she has participated in for Lucasfilm, she has yet to cross paths with Mark Hamill, who played her on-screen "son" Luke Skywalker, with the actor hoping to change that by the end of 2020. News that the pair had never met began to circulate back in 2018 when Hamill admitted on the actress' birthday that he had never met her, resulting in Portman expressing her interest in meeting Hamill in a subsequent interview.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he had met Portman yet, Hamill replied, "Not yet, but it's very high on my 2020 To-Do List," while adding the hashtag "#MeetingMyMovieMama."

The event that kicked off a back and forth between Hamill and Portman came in June of 2018 when the official Star Wars Twitter account wished the actress a happy birthday, with Hamill sharing the tweet and adding, "Fun Fact: I've never met this woman."

Not yet, but it's very high on my 2020 To-Do List.#MeetingMyMovieMama https://t.co/d0tCwE3y8i — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2020

"It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!" Portman gushed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after Hamill posted his confession.

Portman then went on to wonder if Hamill offered birthday wishes alongside the fun fact, noting, "That would be a good first step."

At the time of their release, the prequel trilogy of films were the most divisive entries into the series, with the more recent sequel trilogy now taking over that title. Portman previously revealed that, given her age at the time of the release of the prequel trilogy, she was disappointed by the backlash to the films, though she has since come to understand that's the nature of fandom.

“It was a bummer because it felt like people were so excited about new ones and then to have people feel disappointed,” Portman told Empire last year. “Also to be at an age that I didn’t really understand that’s kind of the nature of the beast. When something has that much anticipation it can almost only disappoint.”

She added, "With the perspective of time, it’s been re-evaluated by a lot of people who actually really love them now. There’s a very avid group of people who think they’re the best ones now! I don’t have enough perspective to weigh in.”

Some fans held out hope that Portman could return to the series with an appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which never ended up happening.

