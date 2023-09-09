Ahsoka Tano is coming to Star Tours. On Saturday, Disney Parks announced that the fan-favorite character, who is currently appearing in Disney+'s series, Ahsoka, will be coming to the Star Tours ride at Disney Parks around the world starting in Spring 2024. No additional details were revealed, so it is unclear exactly how the character will be incorporated. News of Ahsoka coming to Star Tours comes soon after the arrival of the character, as well as Hera Syndulla, at Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland.

Ahsoka will be part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Disneyland Park in California and Disneyland Paris, beginning next spring. #DestinationD23



The original series Star Wars: #Ahsoka is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+! pic.twitter.com/OvJBoApwI8 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2023

Disney Previously Announced New Worlds for Star Tours

Earlier this year during Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that the original Star Wars theme park ride would be getting some updates to all three Star Tours locations. — California's Disneyland, Florida's Disney Hollywood Studios, and France's Disneyland Paris.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge wrote in the announcement. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

Other Disney Parks News

There were some other major updates for Disney Parks on Saturday. Fans got their first look at the new Avengers ride at Disney California Adventure Park on Saturday while new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions were teased for Animal Kingdom. It was also announced that Test Track will be "reimagined" with the ride taking cues from World of Motion. It was also announced that Figment will begin meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot starting on September 10th.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

