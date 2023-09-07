Star Wars: Ahsoka Snuck in a Surprising Rebels Cameo You Missed

Lucasfilm has finally released its next Star Wars project with Star Wars: Ahsoka and has been praised by fans and critics alike. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Ahsoka looks like the next best thing in the Galaxy far, far away, and Rosario Dawson looks at home in the role. The series has been crushing it, and they just dropped some significant cameos in the latest episode, like a villain that hasn't been seen in a few years. There was also a considerable cameo that Star Wars fans may have missed that you can check out below.

What is the Star Wars Rebels Suprise?

According to Gizmodo, there was a surprise Star Wars Rebels cameo that happens in the recent episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. In the episode there is a photo of Kanan Jarrus that appears on the dashboard of the Ghost and you can see the characters signature goatee and his ponytail. You can check out the photo below.

Star Wars Boss on Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy recently spoke on Dawson taking on the lead role in Star Wars: Ahsoka and praised the actress for her part in the series.

"Rosario Dawson is such an incredibly powerful actress, and she loves this character," Kennedy in a press briefing for the series. "Everything about who Ahsoka is, what she represents, that interesting tension that exists between good and evil, dark and light, her previous relationship with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker)—all of that she has just brought to life in a way that almost no one else could."

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

