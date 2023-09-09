Popular EPCOT Ride to Get Major Revamp

Disney Parks is planning to update one of EPCOT's most popular rides. Today, Disney Parks announced that Test Track will be "reimagined" in the future, with the ride taking cues from World of Motion, the attraction that Test Track replaced back in 1999. No timeline was announced for the revamp, although Chevrolet will continue to sponsor the ride, continuing a partnership between General Motors and Disney that dates back to the launch of World of Motion back in 1982. You can check out early concept art of the new reimagining of Test Track down below:

🚦BRAKEING NEWS🚦Test Track will be reimagined! Imagineers along with teams from @Chevrolet are looking back to the original World of Motion for inspiration and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the attraction! More to come in the future. #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/W61Zpb9OlQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2023

The original World of Motion ride took riders on a journey through the history of transportation, ranging from the first wheel to Leonardo Da Vinci's attempts at flight to the evolution of steam power and eventually into a look at modern traffic. It was a parallel of sorts to Spaceship Earth, but was eventually replaced by Test Track, which had riders design their own cars to withstand different kind of road and weather conditions. World of Motion closed in 1996 and was eventually replaced by Test Track three years later.

EPCOT Changes Explained

EPCOT has seen significant changes over the past several years as part of a major revamp to both "sides" of the popular theme park. Future World, the front-half of the park, was divided into three distinct neighborhoods – World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature. Several new attractions were also announced, including Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind, a Journey of Water attraction inspired by Moana, and a Ratatouille ride in the France pavilion of World Showcase.

Several of EPCOT's attractions have yet to open, including World Celebration, which is due to be released in December. A Moana meet and greet will also be added to EPCOT. As a special surprise, a mascot version of Figment will also start appearing in the park to welcome guests.