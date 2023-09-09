First Look at New Avengers Ride at Disney California Adventure Park Revealed

Avengers Campus is leveling up at Disney California Adventure Park. Today, Disney Parks announced new details about a new unnamed Avengers-themed attraction at Disney California Adventure Park. The ride will utilize a new "world-jumping" vehicle that will help riders travel into the Marvel multiverse. According to Disney Parks' announcement, the ride will combine Tony Stark's time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology. No opening date has been announced for this ride, but more details will be announced in the future. You can check out a first look at the new vehicle down below:

This new Avengers ride was first announced in 2022 and was confirmed to be a trip into the Multiverse. The ride will pit riders against King Thanos, a character that first debuted in Cosmic Ghost Rider. Concept art for the ride showed characters from many Marvel projects, ranging from multiple versions of the Hulk to Ms. Marvel to animated versions of characters seen in What If?

What is at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park?

The new Avengers ride is the third major attraction at Avengers Campus. Currently, Avengers Campus has two rides – Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout (which is a re-theme of the Tower of Terror) and Web Slingers – A Spider-Man Adventure. When Avengers Campus was first announced, there were plans for an Avengers-themed ride, which would go in place of the Quinjet display that has stood empty since the park area debuted back in 2021. A third ride was always planned for Avengers Campus, but delays hit due to COVID-19 disrupting ticket sales and crowd sizes at the parks.