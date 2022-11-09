Star Wars Fans Are Calling Andor Episode 10 A Major Triumph
Andor Episode 10 is getting a big reaction from viewers, with many calling it a triumph for not just Star Wars TV, but 2022 television, in general. Andor's latest episode, "One Way Out" was a the major culmination of the Prison Arc that has been running through the show since Episode 7. The inmates of Narkina 5 turned their desperation into hope by staging a major prison break after years being cowed and coerced into indentured servitude for the Empire. And it was the type of edge-of-your-seat thriller that fans expect from showrunner (and Rogue One director) Tony Gilroy.
Breakout highlights of Andor Episode 10 seem to include the performance of Andy Serkis as Kino Loy; the overall production and direction of the prison break sequence; while Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma continue to be scene-stealers as Star Wars fans get a deeper (and much darker) sense of the sacrifices it cost to form the Rebel Alliance.
Here's a sampling of what fans are saying after Andor Episode 10:
This Had It All
#Andor SPOILERS
This episode is an 11/10. Kino's speech, luthen's monologue, Mon Mothma's meeting, the jail break.. Lord pic.twitter.com/Z6vcqLMQ3a— || Kryll || (@KrillinDVillain) November 9, 2022
Andor Episode 10 covered and ensemble of character stories of different kinds, in different locations, and they were all superb for every minute of its runtime.
Total Triumph
#Andor episode 10 is an absolute triumph and Andy Serkis proves that he's an absolute powerhouse (again). His chilling speech, and that whole sequence just gets what Star Wars is about.
AND it's bookended by an equally stunning monologue from Stellan Skarsgard.— Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) November 9, 2022
*chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/GdQfZj2paR
We didn't pick the title of this article at random: it's just the word that fans can't stop using now.
Diego Luna Approves
Ready for #Andor ? Episode 10 is out. It’s one of my favorites, @andyserkis at his best!! So proud to be part of this project. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/kgZUvNApL4— diego luna (@diegoluna_) November 9, 2022
The Man loves and appreciates his work. As do WE!
I AM F L O O R E D
#Andor Episode 10 was just sublime!
The tension. The claustrophobia. The desperation. The rage
So palpable throughout
The acting was superb. The script brilliant
Holy shit. I’m floored. This series just keeps delivering excellence
You really need to watch it pic.twitter.com/N820wLOCto— Definitely not Elon Musk, why do you ask? (@Griptread) November 9, 2022
Seriously, Andor leaves you more thrilled and emotionally taxed as any show on HBO ever has.
PERFECTION.
#Andor episode 10 is perfection. Harrowing yet uplifting, this story of heroes and the rebellion countered with the tyranny of the Empire makes for what is outstanding television. Andy Serkis’ performance is truly heartbreaking, whilst Luthens speech is triumphant. Rating: 10/10. pic.twitter.com/F8L9LUZttI— Once Upon a Time in Media (@OUaTiM23) November 9, 2022
If we had to sum up Andor Episode 10 in one word...
Star Wars' Voice of Inspiration
#andor spoilers— kaytuesso (@jeronandor) November 9, 2022
cassian's words hold so much weight pic.twitter.com/QGqKzeM2Mf
As you can see, Cassian Andor's musings have a habit of becoming some of the infectious words of dialogue spoken in Star Wars.
Sunrise They'll Never See
Andor episode 10 spoilers— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #SANDMANRENEWED⏳ (@giselleb1234) November 9, 2022
"i burn my life to make a sunrise that i know i’ll never see." It’s fine I didn’t need my heart today anyways🥲😭#Andor pic.twitter.com/rB5Mpd4pl9
#Andor ep 10 - Luthen’s private speech this episode 10 was some of the BEST dialogue I have ever heard in Star Wars (best acting as well) it stated & implied so much; even timeline to the trauma that brought them there, yet left us with even more questions about him and his past pic.twitter.com/y1jIShvgWy— Enraged Tofu (@EnragedTofu1) November 9, 2022
Luthen Rael's monologue at the end of Andor Episode 10, about what sacrifices he is, has, and will make for the Rebellion is an instant classic. And it will haunt us until the end of our days.
Adult Swimming: A PSA
Also aside from its god-tier acting and scripting, migraine-inducing tension and everything else it smashed out of the park: episode 10 might be the single greatest advert for adult swim lessons ever made. #Andor pic.twitter.com/pLL2ldRiWO— Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) November 9, 2022
This shot is glorious – just one of many creative highlights in Andor Episode 10.
THE M.U.P.
#ANDOR is probably the best show Disney+ has ever made and also the most underrated show on the service. Do not miss Episode 10! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0xziCe4OsG— Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) November 9, 2022
"Most Underrated Player" is about the only nickname Andor needs.
High Point for (Star Wars) TV
#Andor episode 10 One Way Out is not only a high point for the series but for Star Wars and for tv. One of the most riveting, brilliantly written, well acted and across the board intense hours of television I’ve ever seen. Andor episode in10se. pic.twitter.com/CYqEN0i7F9— Blast Points Podcast (@blast_points) November 9, 2022
At this point, it's crazy that we even have to still distinguish Andor as something greater than the bubble of "Star Wars TV." It's just great TV. Period.