Star Wars Fans Are Calling Andor Episode 10 A Major Triumph

By Kofi Outlaw

Andor Episode 10 is getting a big reaction from viewers, with many calling it a triumph for not just Star Wars TV, but 2022 television, in general. Andor's latest episode, "One Way Out" was a the major culmination of the Prison Arc that has been running through the show since Episode 7. The inmates of Narkina 5 turned their desperation into hope by staging a major prison break after years being cowed and coerced into indentured servitude for the Empire. And it was the type of edge-of-your-seat thriller that fans expect from showrunner (and Rogue One director) Tony Gilroy. 

Breakout highlights of Andor Episode 10 seem to include the performance of Andy Serkis as Kino Loy; the overall production and direction of the prison break sequence; while Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma continue to be scene-stealers as Star Wars fans get a deeper (and much darker) sense of the sacrifices it cost to form the Rebel Alliance. 

Here's a sampling of what fans are saying after Andor Episode 10: 

This Had It All

Andor Episode 10 covered and ensemble of character stories of different kinds, in different locations, and they were all superb for every minute of its runtime.

Total Triumph

We didn't pick the title of this article at random: it's just the word that fans can't stop using now.

Diego Luna Approves

The Man loves and appreciates his work. As do WE!

I AM F L O O R E D

Seriously, Andor leaves you more thrilled and emotionally taxed as any show on HBO ever has.

PERFECTION.

If we had to sum up Andor Episode 10 in one word...

Star Wars' Voice of Inspiration

As you can see, Cassian Andor's musings have a habit of becoming some of the infectious words of dialogue spoken in Star Wars.

Sunrise They'll Never See

Luthen Rael's monologue at the end of Andor Episode 10, about what sacrifices he is, has, and will make for the Rebellion is an instant classic. And it will haunt us until the end of our days.

Adult Swimming: A PSA

This shot is glorious – just one of many creative highlights in Andor Episode 10.

THE M.U.P.

"Most Underrated Player" is about the only nickname Andor needs.

High Point for (Star Wars) TV

At this point, it's crazy that we even have to still distinguish Andor as something greater than the bubble of "Star Wars TV." It's just great TV. Period.

