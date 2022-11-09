Star Wars Fans Are Calling Andor Episode 10 A Major Triumph

Andor Episode 10 is getting a big reaction from viewers, with many calling it a triumph for not just Star Wars TV, but 2022 television, in general. Andor's latest episode, "One Way Out" was a the major culmination of the Prison Arc that has been running through the show since Episode 7. The inmates of Narkina 5 turned their desperation into hope by staging a major prison break after years being cowed and coerced into indentured servitude for the Empire. And it was the type of edge-of-your-seat thriller that fans expect from showrunner (and Rogue One director) Tony Gilroy.

Breakout highlights of Andor Episode 10 seem to include the performance of Andy Serkis as Kino Loy; the overall production and direction of the prison break sequence; while Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma continue to be scene-stealers as Star Wars fans get a deeper (and much darker) sense of the sacrifices it cost to form the Rebel Alliance.

Here's a sampling of what fans are saying after Andor Episode 10: