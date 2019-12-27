Baby Yoda on a Speeder Bike Is the Most Adorable Part of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finale

Baby Yoda makes his mark in the final episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which has finally hit Disney+, and everyone is wondering what happens to the Child in the series. Does Baby Yoda die? Does Baby Yoda show new powers? Do we find out Baby Yoda’s actual name? Well, no, but he does do something pretty sweet in the last episode of Season 1. And considering how the show ends, fans should expect a lot more amazing and adorable Baby Yoda content to come in the future. We still have a ways to go until Season 2 premieres on the streaming service, but production is currently under way — and there’s still a whole finale of goodness to break down.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Episode 8 – “Redemption” below.

In the episode, the reprogrammed droid IG-11 rescues Baby Yoda after Stormtroopers murder Kuiil and attempt to deliver the Child to new villain Moff Gideon. IG-11 brutally kills the Imperials and steals one of their speeder bikes, strapping Baby Yoda to its chest and taking it on a joyride/killing spree that puts a smile on the youngster’s face.

These will definitely be memes in the future; the look of joy on the Child’s face as IG-11 speeds on that bike through the Nevarro wastes is simply adorable.

The Child has proven to be one of the most popular new characters in the Star Wars saga, especially with the Skywalker Saga ending after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just last week. Now The Mandalorian is the new obsession among fans, and it’s partially because of Baby Yoda’s impact on the series.

While we learned a lot about the mysterious character over the course of Season 1, it will likely continue to play a major role as show continues. Series creator Jon Favreau spoke with Collider and teased that there are major developments coming as the show progresses.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

The entire first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

