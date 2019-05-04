Billie Lourd Celebrates Star Wars Day With Photo of Carrie Fisher

Happy Star Wars Day! May the 4th is widely known to people across the galaxy as the day to honor the beloved franchise, and everyone from Star Wars fans to the movies’ actors are celebrating with various social media posts. The latest to post to Instagram is Billie Lourd, the actor known for playing Lieutenant Connix in the latest Star Wars trilogy. She also happens to be the daughter of the late, great Carrie Fisher. Earlier today, Lourd shared a throwback photo of her and her mom.

View this post on Instagram ♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♊️📧 4️⃣✝️♊️ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 4, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

“May the 4th,” she wrote using only emojis (just like her mom used to do).

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing in remembering Fisher.

“May the 4th be with you Billie and your Momby,” @legendarylourd wrote. (“Momby” is what Lourd always calls Fisher.)

“Can we talk about the queens energy in this pic?,” @softpeters_ added.

“LEGENDS… May the 4th be with you…always,” @mombycarrie replied.

This year, Star Wars Day is bittersweet as it occurs only two days after the news of Peter Mayhew’s passing. The iconic actor is known for portraying Chewbacca, and many fans have used the opportunity of today’s holiday to honor both him and Fisher. A memorial service for friends and family of Mayhew is set to be held on June 29th, with a memorial for fans expected to occur in December at EmpireCon LA.

Lourd will be reprising her role as Lieutenant Connix in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The final installment of the Skywalker Saga is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joonas Suotamo. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Abrams made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

