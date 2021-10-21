Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Throwback Photo in Honor of Carrie Fisher’s Birthday

October 21st would have marked Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher’s 65th birthday, but the star tragically passed away in 2016. In honor of Fisher’s special day, many fans have taken to social media to honor her and her work, and they’re not the only ones. Fisher’s longtime friend and onscreen brother, Mark Hamill, took to Twitter today to pay tribute to Fisher. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, also posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram.

“💕✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕,” Lourd wrote, using her mom’s signature caption style. You can check out the photo below:

Lourd often posts sweet memories of her mom, including a pregnancy side-by-side earlier this year in honor of Mother’s Day. In a recent interview with the New Day podcast, Lourd opened up about the “brutal” experience of mourning her mother and grandmother as a young public figure.

“It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it’s really hard for me,” Lourd explained. “Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn’t mean. There’s this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn’t know what the f*ck I was talking about or who the f*ck I was or what was going on. And I said something like, ‘Well, now that they’re gone, I get to just be Billie.’”

“I meant what we were talking about earlier. It’s like I got out of the shadow of them, but I didn’t want to get out of this shadow. It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted. I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the ‘Billie Show,’” she explained. “Sometimes in interviews, things get pulled out and it comes across as I didn’t care about them and that’s just not the case. They’re my favorite people in the world. I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most … She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f*cking friend ever. There’s no one who will ever be as funny as she is. She was just – she is amazing.”

We’re thinking of Lourd and all those who loved Carrie Fisher today.