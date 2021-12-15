Bo-Katan Kryze Black Series Helmet and The Book of Boba Fett Vintage Collection Figure Pre-Order Details

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Bounty merch launch program is in its penultimate week, and it looks like they’re saving some of the best new Star Wars products for last. Yesterday we learned that a Duel of the Fates Pop figure series is on the way from Funko, and Hasbro is chiming in with a Bo-Katan Kryze Black Series electronic helmet replica as well as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Vintage Collection figures based on their appearance in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett television series on Disney+.

As has been the case with previous Star Wars replica helmets in Hasbro’s Black Series lineup, the Bo-Katan helmet is fully wearable and includes electronic features like a drop-down rangefinder, 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern, and a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD). Pre-orders for the Bo-Katan Kryze Black Series helmet will be available starting today, December 15th at 10am PST / 1pm EST here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $124.99. The Bo-Katan helmet should be especially popular, so reserve one while you have the chance.

The Boba Fett (Tatooine) and Fennec Shand 3.75-inch The Vintage Collection figures follow the release of their Black Series counterparts last week. The Vintage Collection figures feature retro Kenner branding and a range of accessories – like a pair of Stormtrooper helmets for Boba Fett. Note that the Boba Fett figure is described as a World-Building Set, and comes in a closed deluxe box. Pre-orders for both figures will begin today, December 15th at 10am PST / 1pm EST here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 (Fennec Shand) and $26.49 (Boba Fett). UPDATE: Boba Fett is now available here on Amazon. Fennec Shand is also available here on Amazon.

You can take a look at additional images from the new releases in the gallery below. The Book of Boba Fett begins streaming on Disney+ December 29th.

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet #2

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet #3

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet #4

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet #5

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet #6

Boba Fett (Tatooine) TVC World-Building Set

Boba Fett (Tatooine) TVC World-Building Set #2

Fennec Shand TVC

Fennec Shand TVC #2