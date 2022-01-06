The Book of Boba Fett Brings Back Luke Skywalker’s Friends From Star Wars: A New Hope Deleted Scene

The Book of Boba Fett Episode had plenty of deep-cut Easter eggs from the Star Wars Universe – including bringing back some characters from a famous deleted scene from Star Wars: A New Hope! (WARNING: The Book of Boba Fett SPOILERS Follow!) In “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine” we get more backstory on how Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) earned his place in a tribe of Tusken Raiders. A pivotal point in that rise came when Boba helped the Tuskens defeat a train that has shooting up their lands, and in completing that mission, Boba ends up running across some old friends of Luke Skywalker that we technically never met…

To defeat the train killing the Tuskens, Boba Fett first hijacks some speeders that he can teach the Tuskens to ride. Boba gets those speeders from none other than Tosche Station, the power station that Luke Skywalker hoped to travel to for some power converters. One of the most famous deleted scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope actually takes us into Tosche Station, where Luke Skywalker has a happy meeting with his friends Camie Marstrap, her boyfriend Laze “Fixer” Loneozner, and Biggs Darklighter, Deak, and Windy.

Well, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 goes for a deep-cut Easter egg only hardcore fans would notice, by bringing Camie and Laze back to finally make an official appearance in the live-action Star Wars Universe. If you check the subtitles for the scene where Boba Fett beats down a group of Nikto miners at Tosche Station, you’ll find the human couple the miners are terrorizing are revealed to be Camie Marstrap and Laze Loneozner by name.

Obviously, the passage of time has dictated that new actors step in to play the versions of Camie and Laze who appear in The Book of Boba Fett. Actress Koo Star played Camie in A New Hope; stunt actress Mandy Kowalski (The Amazing Spider-Man, Preacher) played Camie in The Book of Boba Fett. “Fixer” was played in A New Hope by actor Anthony Forrest; actor Skyler Bible (Perry Mason) plays him in The Book of Boba Fett.

As stated, to most mainstream viewers the sequence at Tosche Station was just a cool action sequence that highlighted Boba Fett’s badassery – with or without his armor. However, fans who endeavor to dig deeper into Star Wars content got to enjoy this sequence on much deeper levels. Such has been the pleasure of Star Wars TV.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.