Star Wars Fans Honor Carrie Fisher on What Would Have Been Her 66th Birthday

Star Wars fans are showing love and celebration to the late Carrie Fisher, on this, what would've been her 66th birthday. Carrie Fisher was born on October 21st, 1956; she passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60; her mother, screen icon Debbie Reynolds died one day later, on December 28th. Fisher's legacy and presence have not diminished since her passing. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Carrie Fisher's death has cemented her status as both a screen icon, activist, and a celebrity personality outside of her screen roles. Whether its the continuing popularity of Star Wars' Princess Leia, Fisher's semi-autobiographical writings (Postcards from the Edge, Wishful Drinking,The Princess Diarst), or the many, many, memorable anecdotes she left behind in the minds of friends, family, fans, colleagues, it feels like we talk about Carrie Fisher more, now, than we did in the latter part of her life.

Check the ways that Star Wars fans (and beyond) are celebrating Carrie Fisher on her birthday: