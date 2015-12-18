Star Wars Fans Honor Carrie Fisher on What Would Have Been Her 66th Birthday
Star Wars fans are showing love and celebration to the late Carrie Fisher, on this, what would've been her 66th birthday. Carrie Fisher was born on October 21st, 1956; she passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60; her mother, screen icon Debbie Reynolds died one day later, on December 28th. Fisher's legacy and presence have not diminished since her passing. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Carrie Fisher's death has cemented her status as both a screen icon, activist, and a celebrity personality outside of her screen roles. Whether its the continuing popularity of Star Wars' Princess Leia, Fisher's semi-autobiographical writings (Postcards from the Edge, Wishful Drinking,The Princess Diarst), or the many, many, memorable anecdotes she left behind in the minds of friends, family, fans, colleagues, it feels like we talk about Carrie Fisher more, now, than we did in the latter part of her life.
Check the ways that Star Wars fans (and beyond) are celebrating Carrie Fisher on her birthday:
Star Wars Official
Today we remember the legendary Carrie Fisher on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/rJFzl46we7— Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) October 21, 2022
Remembering Carrie Fisher on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/u3bSeD6Qq7— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2022
Official Star Wars social media accounts are all lighting up in celebration of Carrie Fisher's birthday. As they should.
Lost Treasures
In honor of Carrie Fisher’s 66th birthday, here she is hosting SNL in 1978 in a sketch where Princess Leia lands in a 1960’s Beach Movie. pic.twitter.com/tWTWWOERth— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher, born this day in 1956. pic.twitter.com/qVcOHFFtAG— Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher's birthday is unearthing some serious treasures from the archives, like this old 1970s SNL sketch, as well as all sorts of photos, interviews, and other videos.
Will Be Missed Forever
Remembering Carrie Fisher. Born today 1956. Missed forever. #StarWars #CarrieFisher #PrincessLeia pic.twitter.com/tDcVy9kFey— Brian Herring: ZomBB-8 🧟♂️ (@BrianHezza) October 21, 2022
Art like this reminds us just how many memorable screen performances Carrie Fisher left us with – beyond Star Wars.
Comedy Assassin
This never gets old. #carriefisher will always be my idol. I’m so grateful I got to meet her as she undressed me in front of an audience. 😂🤣 https://t.co/M709yAKx5W— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) October 21, 2022
Even new Star Wars icon Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett) is loving this prime example of what a true comedic beast Carrie Fisher was.
An Inspiration
Carrie Fisher will forever and always be my hero. She made me feel seen as a writer, has meant the world to me for as long as I can remember, and continues to inspire me daily. Miss you, Space Mom. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/ulAmwgQt8E— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher lived her life as a woman living out loud, and will forever inspire new generations of women to do the same.
Leia Continues
Carrie Fisher will be so proud of Vivien Lyra Blair performance as 10 years old Leia in Obi Wan Kenobi 🥹🥹🙏🙏😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oKyv7m1UrT— Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher likely would – more so than anyone – love and support young Vivien Lyra Blair taking over the Young Leia role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.
Mother & Daughter
Carrie Fisher was born OTD in 1956. She came famous for "Star Wars" and "Postcards from the Edge", but I always think there's something really poignant about this picture of her watching her mum Debbie Reynolds. They both died within a day of one another six years ago! pic.twitter.com/6FJaZLVyd3— Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) October 21, 2022
The proximity of the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher has made their bond as iconic as each of their careers as entertainers.
One of Our Faves
CARRIE FISHER in a Rolling Stone photoshoot from 1983. pic.twitter.com/oLv6i9w662— FilmFrame (@FilmFrameATRM) October 21, 2022
This Rolling Stone cover photo is the epitome of Carrie Fisher: sexy and beautiful, daring, and somewhere between being wittily funny and bitingly insightful. The iconic and titillating "Slave Leia" outfit being used as an actual bathing suit in the midst of crazy waves crashing on her? Just think about it...
Notable Quotes
“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.”
🎭 Hollywood legend #CarrieFisher, actress and writer (Postcards from the Edge), was #BOTD 21 October 1956. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/jogcZ7SDm8— Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher's words have been just as powerful as the imagery of her. Let's not forget that.
SHE KNEW
happy birthday to our princess leia, carrie fisher we miss you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Mdm0ZHdZ0Z— mabi (@naberriefilms) October 21, 2022
Carrie Fisher knew that she would never get out of the shadow of Princess Leia – no matter what awesome work she did thereafter. Clearly she eventually came to embrace it, otherwise we would have never seen her in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.