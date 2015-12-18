Star Wars Fans Honor Carrie Fisher on What Would Have Been Her 66th Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are showing love and celebration to the late Carrie Fisher, on this, what would've been her 66th birthday. Carrie Fisher was born on October 21st, 1956; she passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60; her mother, screen icon Debbie Reynolds died one day later, on December 28th. Fisher's legacy and presence have not diminished since her passing. Quite the opposite, in fact. 

Carrie Fisher's death has cemented her status as both a screen icon, activist, and a celebrity personality outside of her screen roles.  Whether its the continuing popularity of Star Wars' Princess Leia, Fisher's semi-autobiographical writings (Postcards from the Edge, Wishful Drinking,The Princess Diarst), or the many, many, memorable anecdotes she left behind in the minds of friends, family, fans, colleagues, it feels like we talk about Carrie Fisher more, now, than we did in the latter part of her life. 

Check the ways that Star Wars fans (and beyond) are celebrating Carrie Fisher on her birthday: 

Star Wars Official

Official Star Wars social media accounts are all lighting up in celebration of Carrie Fisher's birthday. As they should.

Lost Treasures

Carrie Fisher's birthday is unearthing some serious treasures from the archives, like this old 1970s SNL sketch, as well as all sorts of photos, interviews, and other videos.

Will Be Missed Forever

Art like this reminds us just how many memorable screen performances Carrie Fisher left us with – beyond Star Wars.

Comedy Assassin

Even new Star Wars icon Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett) is loving this prime example of what a true comedic beast Carrie Fisher was.

An Inspiration

Carrie Fisher lived her life as a woman living out loud, and will forever inspire new generations of women to do the same.

Leia Continues

Carrie Fisher likely would – more so than anyone – love and support young Vivien Lyra Blair taking over the Young Leia role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

Mother & Daughter

The proximity of the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher has made their bond as iconic as each of their careers as entertainers.

One of Our Faves

This Rolling Stone cover photo is the epitome of Carrie Fisher: sexy and beautiful, daring, and somewhere between being wittily funny and bitingly insightful. The iconic and titillating "Slave Leia" outfit being used as an actual bathing suit in the midst of crazy waves crashing on her? Just think about it...

Notable Quotes

Carrie Fisher's words have been just as powerful as the imagery of her. Let's not forget that.

SHE KNEW

Carrie Fisher knew that she would never get out of the shadow of Princess Leia – no matter what awesome work she did thereafter. Clearly she eventually came to embrace it, otherwise we would have never seen her in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

