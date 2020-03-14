Damon Lindelof Says He’ll Make a Star Wars Project When He’s Not Blamed for Ruining It

With the popular and critically acclaimed Watchmen series for HBO behind him, Damon Lindelof is looking for his next big project. For Lindelof, that means being open to projects within major franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, though when it comes to the latter it’s not something he’s considering for the immediate future. In a recent interview with Fandom, Lindelof said he’d be interested in doing something in the Star Wars universe eventually, just it would have to wait for time when he wouldn’t be blamed for ruining it.

“And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof said. “Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

Putting some space between the most recent Star Wars trilogy and any future foray Lindelof may make into that universe is understandable. The last few Star Wars films — particularly 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi — have been extremely divisive for fans with some declaring that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson “ruined “the franchise. Giving the franchise some time to settle and age, as it were, might open up a space in which fans could better appreciate new storytelling in the beloved franchise.

Star Wars wasn’t the only major and beloved franchise that Lindelof expressed interest in, though. The writer also explained that he would like to do something in the Marvel Universe as well, particularly as the MCU becomes “more experimental.”

“I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little more experimental,” Lindelof said. “Some of the things that I’ve seen for WandaVision, for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere.’ Particularly in a television space.”

Of course, the one project fans have been hoping Lindelof would dive into is a second season of Watchmen, but that’s not something that’s meant to be. In another recent interview with Collider, Lindelof explained that he really just doesn’t have an idea for a second season.

“I wish that I had an idea for Watchmen Season Two, and I really wish that there is going to be a Watchmen Season Two; I just — we put it all on the field for Season One,” Lindelof explained. “And every great idea we had, I was like, what if we just put that in Season One versus, ‘Oh, let’s stick it away for later. ‘And so, could there be a second season of Watchmen? I personally hope that there is but I don’t think it should exist just because people liked the first season.”

