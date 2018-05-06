Lando Calrissian Addresses the Lack of Black People in the Star Wars Galaxy in ‘SNL’ Skit

When Saturday Night Live announced Donald Glover was hosting an episode of the long-running sketch comedy show, the Star Wars sketch seemed inevitable. Luckily, it didn’t disappoint.

Glover reprised his role as Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story to host a convention on Naboo, celebrating all of the black humans in the galaxy. All four of them.

It was a low turnout, as it was only attended by Saw Gerrera (Keenan Thompson), Key Beeba (Leslie Jones), and Endeco (Chris Redd). While the audience wasn’t what Lando expected, they did get a key contribution from a four-limbed Max Reebo as the coolest dude in the galaxy sang a song about making love in space, appropriately called “Making Love In Space.”

The skit was really just a way to comment on the lack of black people in the Star Wars galaxy. And if you’re going to get all pedantic and ask where Finn was, WELL PERHAPS YOU SHOULD BRUSH UP ON YOUR STAR WARS CONTINUITY AND REALIZE THAT HE WASN’T ALIVE AT THIS POINT IN THE TIMELINE.

Saturday Night Live also revealed another Star Wars skit earlier today, one that was cut from an older episode, but it was nowhere near as funny.

Glover is taking over the role of Lando from Billy Dee Williams, showing how the fan-favorite starship the Millennium Falcon happened to change hands and come under ownership of that scruffy lookin’ nerf herder Han Solo.

The Falcon saw much better days, as it appears, when it was in the hands of Lando. The ship is shiny, pristine, and loaded with entertaining features for guests, according to this tour of the ship from Donald Glover himself.

Glover has spoken fondly about the Falcon, and even about being on the set of the ship, and how it matches his character’s style in the Star Wars spinoff movie.

“He’s a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover said to EW. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

