General Organa Sends Coded Transmission in Honor of Force Friday II

Next Friday, Star Wars fans will be treated to the release of a variety of products to celebrate the upcoming The Last Jedi. Fans have seen glimpses of what to expect on shelves of their local department store, but there are sure to be plenty of surprises. To promote the exciting event, a new promo was released that features a message from General Organa, possibly teasing what to expect on “Force Friday II.” You can check out the promo above!

The transmission itself doesn’t reveal new information about products being released, but it does tease that this could only be the beginning of a variety of messages.

The video reads:

“The battle of Starkiller Base has been won but the war rages on.

All squadrons are to report in immediately and await further instructions.

The fate of the Resistance and the galaxy is in your hands.”

In addition to these promotional videos, there is a new “Find the Force” campaign that you can participate in next week to make for an even more exciting experience.

For those venturing out on Force Friday II, you’ll see many retailers with promotional posters for the event, which will sync up with your smart phone. If you open the official Star Wars app on your phone and point it at the poster, a character from The Force Awakens will appear in front of your very eyes.

“Force Friday II puts fans right at the center of the action using augmented reality to bring our characters to life like never before. The technology theme continues in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi product line, which is our most innovative yet – we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

However you choose to celebrate, Force Friday II will be a great way for fans to share their excitement about The Last Jedi‘s release on December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.