These days, people look at the Star Wars franchise and all the divisiveness that comes with it as some sort of fall-off for the franchise. However, the truth is: Star Wars has been on a turbulent ride since the beginning, and it’s continued through every era of the franchise, including Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in the mid-2010s. Now, some new insights about that pivotal time in Star Wars are coming to light, and it looks like George Lucas hit a wall of divisiveness so thick that he risked blowing up the deal.

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A new book from Wall Street Journal reporter/author Robbie Whelan is about to hit bookshelves. Titled The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney, the book will reveal new insights about the inner workings at Disney as Bob Iger joined the company, rose to the top spot of CEO, retired, only to un-retire and snatch the reins back from his own successor, Bob Chapek, after Chapek led Disney down some ruinous paths.

One major focus of the book is how Iger pulled off the unimaginable move of expanding Disney’s brand and core customer base to include just as many boys as there are girl fans living out princess dreams. Iger brought Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 21st Century Fox into the Disney tent and also reunited Disney with Pixar. During his podcast show The Town, host Matthew Belloni interviewed Robbie Whelan and had to ask about one specific anecdote in the book: Bob Iger’s reaction to George Lucas’s original scripts for Episodes VIII, IX, and X, aka “the sequel trilogy.”

Bob Iger’s Reaction To the Original Star Wars Sequels Set The Infamous Trilogy In Motion

As Belloni recounts: “Lucas actually had treatments for three Star Wars movies that he wanted Disney to make after the acquisition. You write this in the book: ‘After reading the plot outlines, Iger decided Disney had to buy them, but he made sure to write into the contract that Disney had no legal obligation to actually make the movies. Another person who was involved in the negotiation recalls that Iger hated the treatments and said privately, ‘We are not making these movies,’ [laughter]. How bad were they?”

Whelan was very diplomatic in his answer, wisely keeping the talk focused on his main subject (Iger), instead of badmouthing George Lucas: “Imagine you’re an executive who’s never written a movie, never directed a movie, and George Lucas sends you a package of scripts, and you look at these and say, ‘This is terrible. We’re never making this.’”

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That statement lets all the context around it speak volumes. Belloni addresses it in his follow-up, saying that after the prequel trilogy, there was very little confidence in George Lucas as a writer/director – apparently with good reason. Lucas hasn’t directed a film since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and at age 80+, it will likely be his final work.

As for Iger: the karmic joke ended up being on him, as the Star Wars sequel trilogy he did approve of went from a record-shattering first film to splitting fans far apart with the second film (The Last Jedi) and uniting everyone in disappointment with the third (The Rise of Skywalker). Maybe ol’ George wasn’t so crazy after all…

You can stream all Star Wars movies on Disney+.