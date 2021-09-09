Hasbro Star Wars Vintage and Black Series Fan First Wednesday Pre-Orders Begin Today

Hasbro’s Fan First Wednesday livestream for September 2021 took place this morning, and it included a ton of new reveals, many of which are exclusives and will be available to pre-order starting today, September 9th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of The Vintage Collection and The Black Series Star Wars figures that you’ll be able to pre-order on September 9th (unless otherwise indicated). Note that the links or the release dates might change – this post will be updated with new information as it becomes available. That said, exclusives are marked, and select images can be found in the gallery.

General and Fan Channel Exclusive Releases:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REY SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER : Available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth ($264.99) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure (Fan Channel Exclusive): Available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth ($26.49) 9/9/ at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH The Emperor, Lobot, Bib Fortuna, Teebo, Lando Calrissian, IG-11 Figures: Available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth ($13.99) 9/9 at 1pmET

Retailer Exclusives:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH The Mandalorian and Kuiil figures: Preorder on Amazon ($26.49) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure: Preorder on Best Buy, ($26.49) 9/9/ at 1pmET

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STORMTROOPER PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure: Preorder at Target, ($12.99) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH JET TROOPER Figure: Preorder at GameStop ($26.49) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure: Pre-order on GameStop, ($26.49) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75 STORMTROOPER 4-PACK: Pre-order at ShopDisney ($41.99) 9/9 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION Armorer, Moff Gideon, Incinerator Trooper, and Shoretrooper figures: Pre-order at Walmart.com ($18.99) 10/7 at 1pmET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Figures: Pre-order at Target ($36.99 no pre-order date – launches Spring 2022)

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA (YAVIN 4) Figure: ($26.49 no pre-order date or retailer – launches Spring 2022)

