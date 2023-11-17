Here Are All Of The Official Star Wars Deals For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023
Here's a complete guide to Black Friday Star Wars deals from across the galaxy.
Disney / Lucasfilm's Star Wars Gift the Galaxy program for the 2023 holiday season is currently underway, and it includes new product releases and deals each week through December 19th. There's a lot of stuff happening, but the good news is that Disney has supplied ComicBook with a full list of the biggest Star Wars deals that are happening for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's like having a crystal ball for savings, and there are some great gift ideas in here that you might not have found otherwise.
A complete list of deals is available below along with links and launch dates where applicable. There are deals on every Star Wars thing you can imagine, from action figures and video games to watches, clothing and candles.
- Amazon: Take up to 40% off on select Star Wars gifts from November 17 – 27
- BoxLunch: Buy one, get one 50% select Star Wars merchandise
- Citizen Watch: Take an extra 15% off Star Wars watches from November 21 – 26
- Cufflinks: Take 20% off sitewide from November 20 – 25
- Diff Eyewear: Get 50% off all Star Wars styles from November 19 – December 26
- Displate: Enjoy up to 41% off on November 17 only!
- Entertainment Earth: Buy One, get one 50% on all in-stock Star Wars action figures from November 15 – 21. Also, The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Lightsaber will be available for 75% off from November 22 – 25.
- Funko: Save up to 50% off Funko Pop! collectibles, advent calendars, ornaments and apparel at Funko.com and Loungefly.com from November 23-26.
- FYE: Buy one, get one 50% off on Star Wars action figures and and Funko Pop! collectibles.
- Girl's Crew: Take up to 40% off sitewide from November 12 – 27
- GOG.com: Take up to 65% off select Star Wars games from November 21 – 28
- Her Universe: Save up to 70% off select Star Wars styles from November 20-27.
- Hotel Collection: Save 30% off the new Star Wars Collection of fragrances through November 30
- Insight Editions: Get 40% off sitewide from November 22 – 29
- Jazwares: Enjoy up to 20% off the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Luke Skywalker X-wing and up to 50% off Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Asajj Ventress Ginivex Starfighter mystery bundles only on Amazon.com.
- JoyJolt: Buy one, get one 50% from November 13 – 28
- Milk Snob: Enjoy 40% off sitewide from November 17-29 with offer code: 40
- Petunia Pickle Bottom: Take 15% off select The Child Collector's Bundles from November 22 – 30
- RSVLTS: Get up to 60% off apparel and free wrapping paper with every order while supplies last, available through November 27.
- RockLove: Take 30% off all in-stock Star Wars items November 27 only
- Ruggable: Get 20% off Star Wars rugs from November 22-29
- Sackcloth & Ashes: Enjoy 30% off Star Wars blankets from November 22 – 29
- Star Wars Fine Jewelry: Take up to 60% off from November 22 – 27
- Thomas Kinkade Studios: Save 25% on the Star Wars Collection with code FORCE25 between November 24 – 29
- Xbox: Get up to 75% select Star Wars games from November 17 – 30
On a related note, Columbia's highly antipated Star Wars 2023 winter collection is almost here. Columbia has confirmed that their Winter 2023 Star Wars lineup will be the biggest to date, and Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit will provide the key bit of inspiration for a ski collection that includes a complete ski suit, jackets and snow goggles. A hooded pullover, long sleeve shirt, short sleeve shirt, cap, and a crossbody bag round out the 9 piece collection, and it's all loaded Star Wars Easter eggs for fans. Prices range from $40-$500, and it will all go on sale starting at 9:01pm PT / 12:01 am ET on November 30th / December 1st right here on the Columbia website. All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.