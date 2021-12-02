Star Wars x Columbia Boba Fett Jacket Drops Tonight: Here’s How to Get One

Columbia Sportswear is entering into the 7th year of their Star Wars partnership with Disney / Lucasiflm with a limited edition apparel collection that’s set to be available to buy starting tonight December 2nd / 3rd. The collection is inspired by everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett, which is a perfect theme for 2021 with The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ on December 29th. What’s more, Temuera Morrison, the actor that plays Boba Fett in the series, has signed some of the jackets, hoodies, and caps that will be available. Everything you need to know to get your hands on these items can be found right here.

As usual, Columbia’s Special-Edition Star Wars Boba Fett collection features apparel that’s super warm, insulated by fancy jacket tech and all of the Star Wars Easter eggs they pack in. The collection is headlined by a spectacular Boba Fett Interchange Jacket ($450 in men’s and women’s sizes) and the Boba Fett hoodie ($120), though it also features a t-shirt ($50) and ball cap ($40). A full breakdown of the features of each piece can be found below.

The Boba Fett Interchange Jacket (MSRP $450) is a versatile 3-in-1 jacket that acts as armor against the elements. Crafted with both Star Wars fans and outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the jacket is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and silhouettes and features a sleek Omni-Tech waterproof shell.

is a versatile 3-in-1 jacket that acts as armor against the elements. Crafted with both Star Wars fans and outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the jacket is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and silhouettes and features a sleek Omni-Tech waterproof shell. The comfy full-zip inner puffer can be worn separately or together and features Columbia’s new Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective lining for instant warmth and maximum breathability.



Fan features include multiple design cues reminiscent of Boba Fett’s armor including a Mythosaur skull emblem and dash markings on the hood that mimic the same pattern found on Boba Fett’s helmet.



Back ventilation in the shell is inspired by exhaust ports from Boba Fett’s jetpack and the comfort cuff design emulate the bounty hunter’s gloves and armor padding.



The symbol featured on the chest remains shrouded in mystery, perhaps the vestige of an as-yet untold story



A custom internal screen print and text is inspired by the original character synopsis from the Star Wars archives.

The Boba Fett hoodie (MSRP $120) rises to the occasion when temperatures drop. It’s constructed with a heavyweight cotton-blend and features a high-pile fleece lining and adjustable hood to provide comfort against the cold. Boba Fett-inspired details include dash markings on the hood and a signature emblem on the chest.

The Boba Fett tee (MSRP $50) is crafted with a comfortable yet durable heavyweight cotton-blend fabric that provides durability and comfort for whatever the day brings. It features an eye-catching graphic inspired by an early Boba Fett character sketch straight from the Star Wars archives.

The Boba Fett ball cap (MSRP $40) is built to wear anywhere with water-resistant fabric construction and an up-leveled snapback closure. A Mythosaur emblem is featured on the front along with Boba Fett-inspired helmet dashes on the side.

As you will see in the image gallery below, Columbia provided us with a sample of the Boba Fett Interchange jacket, and we have to say that it did not disappoint. It’s extremely warm, but we love that you can strip off the “armor” shell to wear the puffer when the weather is milder. We also think that the Boba Fett design of the jacket is the best of Columbia’s Star Wars partnerships thus far. It’s instantly recognizable to fans, which will certainly strike up some conversations (it did for me), but it’s not over-the-top. Star Wars references aside, the jacket just looks good.

Inside the image gallery you will also find several shots of Temuera Morrison wearing and signing pieces from Columbia’s Boba Fett collection. Columbia has revealed that 24 signed Boba Fett Interchange Jackets will sell for $1000 and 20 signed Boba Fett Ball Cap hats will sell for $150.Columbia will donate 100% of the purchase price of these items to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. They will be available in select Columbia stores in the US. A full list of locations can be found at Columbia.com/starwars.

If you’re new to Star Wars x Columbia partnerships, here’s how it works. Each year in December, Columbia launches a collection of high-end Star Wars jackets and hoodies with clever designs. These designs launch at midnight and sell out lightning fast, many ending up on eBay with huge markups. We expect that trend to continue with the Boba Fett Collection. All of the pieces listed above will be available to order here at Columbia’s website starting at 9:01pm PST tonight December 2nd / 12:01am EST December 3rd. We highly recommend that you are ready and waiting to go well before the launch time. When they sell out, you should be able to grab standard and signed versions here on eBay.

