Hot Toys Unveils ‘Star Wars’ Emperor Palpatine and Royal Guard Figures

Today, Hot Toys unveiled two figures in their Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi lineup, and the image above seems like Hot Toys way of saying “you should get Emperor Palpatine AND a Royal Guard (preferably two) because they look awesome on display together”. Fair enough Hot Toys…fair enough.

If you have the means, you can make this amazing display happen by pre-ordering from Sideshow Collectibles. Emperor Palpatine will be available to order in both standard and deluxe versions along with a Royal Guard figure as early as today, February 2nd. Official details on each of the figures are available below.

The 1/6th scale Royal Guard Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Royal Guard in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi

• A newly developed helmet with specially applied glossy red colored painting

• Approximately 31 cm tall

• Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

• Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• Four (4) Force pike holding hands

• One (1) relaxed left hand

• One (1) gesturing left hand

Costume:

• One (1) newly developed red colored cloak

• One (1) dark-red colored robe with belt

• One (1) pair of dark-red colored pants

• One (1) pair of red colored boots

Weapon:

• One (1) Force pike

Accessory:

• Specially designed figure stand with Royal Guard nameplate and Star Wars logo



The 1/6th scale Emperor Palpatine Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi

• Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture on face and neck

• Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

• Approximately 29 cm tall

• Six (6) pieces of interchangeable newly sculpted hands including:

• Two (2) Force lightning gesture hands

• One (1) cane holding right hand

• Three (3) gesturing hands

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

• One (1) black colored hooded robe

• One (1) dark grey colored tunic

• One (1) black colored pants

• One (1) pair of brown colored boots

Accessories:

• Two (2) gradient purple colored Force lightning effects (attachable to the hands)

• One (1) black colored cane

• One (1) Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hilt***

• One (1) Imperial throne with LED-light up function (white light, battery operated )***

• Specially designed figure stand with Emperor Palpatine’s nameplate and Star Wars logo

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version

