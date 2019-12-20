John Boyega Praises His Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Co-Stars in Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally playing in theaters everywhere, and while the final installment to the Skywalker Saga has been met with mixed reviews, it’s safe to say a huge chunk of the fan base will miss seeing the cast together. John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video where he proclaims that the thing he’ll miss the most about the Star Wars movies is the people. Check out the video below to see some of Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, J.J. Abrams, and more…

View this post on Instagram The end of a Saga. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:40am PST



“The end of a Saga,” Boyega wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A couple of Boyega’s co-stars commented on the post:

“Love this,” Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) replied.

“Love you ❤️…imma see you real soon. I have a Feeling 😏,” Naomi Ackie (Jannah) replied. (Could Ackie be teasing a future Finn/Jannah team-up?!)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 58%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.