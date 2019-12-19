John Boyega Shared a Precious Moment with Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere

✖

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker took place in Los Angeles on Monday and saw many stars from the beloved franchise in attendance. The event also featured some stars from other pop culture favorites, including Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo. Based on his photos shared to Instagram, the young actor best known for playing Dustin Henderson clearly had a blast at the Star Wars premiere. During the evening, he managed to snap some photos with John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Here's a video of the two actors embracing on the blue carpet, which was retweeted by Boyega.

Here's Matarazzo photo set on Instagram (the second image features Boyega):

While Matarazzo seemed to have a good time at the movie's premiere, the first critics to catch the film haven't given The Rise of Skywalker the reviews fans were hoping for. In fact, the movie is currently the second-lowest rated live-action Star Wars film on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the movie has a 57% score after 148 reviews.

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, and the first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.