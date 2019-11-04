John Boyega Shares Sneak Peek at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Rise of Resistance

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open for business in both Disneyland and Disney World, but there are still some exciting features yet to come. The attraction’s newest ride, Rise of the Resistance, will debut at Walt Disney World in Florida on December 5th and at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020. According to a recent Instagram post from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star, John Boyega, Finn will be a prominent part of the upcoming ride. In fact, the actor included a little sneak peek…

“Finn is coming to @disneyland on a brand new ride! He’ll be guiding you through the biggest Star Wars ride yet! Here’s a sneak peak of the action 💪🏾,” Boyega wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited about the new ride.

You can catch Boyega next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is also set is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.