Kevin Smith Shares Meme That Perfectly Mashes Up Clerks and Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda

As the year comes to an end, so does the first season of Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The series broke ground by becoming the first big original hit of the streaming service as well as serving as the first-ever live-action series in the franchise. The show's breakout star has been "Baby Yoda," and the adorable little creature has sparked tons of fan art, tattoos, memes, and more. Earlier this week, director Kevin Smith shared a meme of the character mashed up with the film that kicked off his career: Clerks. You may recall a scene in which Randall (Jeff Anderson) absentmindedly sells cigarettes to a four-year-old, which later causes trouble for his co-worker, Dante (Brian O'Halloran). The meme shared by Smith replaces the child with The Mandalorian character.

Many people commented on the post:

"This is awesome!!!," @danwildone928 wrote.

"He wanted to buy some death sticks," @dreadpyrate joked using a Star Wars: Attack of the Clones quote.

"My 2 favorite things combined!? Clerks and baby Yoda? I want a poster of this," @kutangelwings added.

Smith has been busy on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which has taken him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen their latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith also celebrated some big news earlier this month when Clerks was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. You can read the full list of inductees here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

