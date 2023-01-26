LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars and Princess Leia Helmets Are Up For Pre-Order

The LEGO Group has added three new sets to their Star Wars helmet collection, and the lineup includes the first installments from the prequel era. Clone Wars heroes Captain Rex and Clone Commander Cody are leading off the new releases, with piece counts that clock in at 854 and 766 respectively. That makes the Captain Rex helmet the biggest in the lineup, surpassing previously released sets from the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.

LEGO also took this opportunity to launch their Princess Leia Boushh helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which includes 670 pieces. Additional details about each helmet release can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that all three of the new LEGO Star Wars helmets are expected to ship on March 1st.

LEGO 75349 Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet ($69.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO: The LEGO helmet of the 501st Legion Clone Commander's helmet includes the iconic blue trim and range-finder along with a nameplate. As noted, it's the biggest set in the LEGO Star Wars helmet collection to date with 854 pieces.

LEGO 75350 Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet ($69.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO: The LEGO helmet of the leader of the 212th Attack Battalion includes the signature orange detailing and a nameplate. It is also a large set for the LEGO helmet collection at 766 pieces.

LEGO 75351 Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet ($69.99) – Pre-order at LEGO: The bounty hunter helmet that Princess Leia wore to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt's palace is recreated in LEGO form in 670 pieces with a nameplate accessory.

"For two decades, the Clone Wars has shaped a hugely important story in the history of the Star Wars saga, and we feel immensely proud to be bringing two of its key players to life for fans around the world," said Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Design Lead for LEGO Star Wars.

"These rewarding, relaxing builds should be able to take pride of place for any LEGO Star Wars collector and offer a new way to create, display and enjoy these iconic characters who played such a pivotal role in many stories that we know and love from the galaxy far, far away…"

What Can You Expect From The Bad Batch Season 2?

Clone Wars fans will be happy to know that the second season of The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+. Here's how Lucasfilm describes the upcoming season: "When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."