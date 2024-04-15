LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets Revealed: Here's How To Get Them

LEGO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their partnership with Lucasfilm throughout 2024, so this year's crop of releases for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th are designed to mark the milestone. Today, their plans for the event were revealed, and they have a lot of exciting new sets in store for fans. The biggest of these sets is the Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor set (75282), which is a redesign of the original that kicked off the UCS line in 2000.

The LEGO Star Wars Day lineup will also include the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama (75380), the previously announced Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator (75383) and BARC Speeder Escape (75378) sets, Star Wars Droideka (75381), Clone Commander Cody and Phantom Menace BrickHeadz, and a magnificent Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book. Below you'll find details about each of these sets, a gallery of images, a release date and time, and information on the freebies that will be available from LEGO with your purchase.

Note that all of the sets below will be available to order starting on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop unless otherwise indicated. Direct product page links will be added when they become available. You can check out LEGO's dedicated Star Wars Day / May the 4th page right here.

LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets

LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Gift Promotions

LEGO Star Wars Trade Federation Troop Carrier building set – See at LEGO: $160 minimum purchase

– See at LEGO: $160 minimum purchase LEGO Star Wars: Battle of Yavin collectible building se t – See at LEGO: $90 minimum purchase (LEGO Insiders Gift)

t – See at LEGO: $90 minimum purchase (LEGO Insiders Gift) AAT building set - See at LEGO: $40 minimum purchase

See at LEGO: $40 minimum purchase All three gifts will be given to fans that purchase the TIE Interceptor set. These gifts will be available for Star Wars purchases placed from May 1st to May 5th or while supplies last.

Details on previously released Star Wars 25th anniversary sets are available right here. You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.