Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Star Teases Tone of Disney+ Series

Thanks to the advent of Disney+, the Star Wars galaxy has been able to be expanded upon in some fun and unexpected ways. One of the most mysterious projects to join that trend is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a live-action series which has been described as an Amblin-style take on the Star Wars galaxy. While we wait for more updates or footage from Skeleton Crew, new comments from one of its stars provide a bit more context. In a recent interview with Variety, Skeleton Crew star Kerry Condon offered high praise for the cast and crew on the series, and teased that the end result is "really adventurous."

"It's so great," Condon revealed. "I don't even have kids, but I'd pay to see this. I loved it. I loved being on it. There was something about it that was so innocent and playful and lovely. People say don't work with kids or animals, but I don't know about that. And also when children are good actors, they're kind of out-of-this-world good. So watching some of the kids' scenes, it was amazing. Jude Law's in it and I've worked with him before. But it's really adventurous and they got such great directors for each episode – the Daniels, Bruce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Cheung, David Lowery. It was a pretty amazing group. And of course, Jon Watts who created the whole thing."

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Will Skeleton Crew characters appear on The Mandalorian?

Despite fan theories suggesting that it has already happened, reports from earlier this year indicate that the characters from Skeleton Crew did not appear in the ongoing third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Still, these shows — as well as the Star Wars: Ahsoka — could ultimately have a domino effect leading towards some sort of crossover event.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.