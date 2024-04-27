Fortnite Is About to Get Its Biggest Star Wars Update Yet

Fortnite already has tons of Star Wars characters in the game through things like The Mandalorian collaborations and skins for fan-favorite characters such as Anakin Skywalker, Darth Maul, Ahsoka Tano, Stormtroopers, and more in the battle royale game. Considering all that that's been added over the years, it's saying something to imagine that the next major Fortnite crossover happening on May 3rd will be the biggest Star Wars collab that the game has ever seen. We already know some of what will be included in that event through official announcements, but leaks and datamining efforts have shown us even more of what's to come.

Lucasfilm Games and Epic Games confirmed recently plans to put out another Star Wars-centered update in Fortnite on May 3rd, though Fortnite players expected as much anyway given that there's no way Epic Games would late Star Wars Day on May 4th pass by without something to show for it. A teaser trailer shared then didn't reveal much at the time, but more has been shown off over time.

This week, for example, Epic Games confirmed on Saturday that Lando Calrissian will be joining Fortnite on May 3rd. The announcement was technically shared by the Fortnite Festival social accounts with Lando seen playing an instrument, but given how Fortnite cosmetics and collabs work across Fortnite and its various spin-offs, Lando being in Fortnite Festival means that Lando will be in Fortnite itself, too.

The same goes for Chewbacca as well who was recently announced as a new LEGO Fortnite character and therefore a Fortnite skin as well. Fortnite players may recall that another Wookiee, Krrsantan, was previously added to the game, but Chewbacca himself is not among the many Star Wars inclusions just yet.

Datamining efforts have shown that even more skins like a Death Trooper and another version of Leia Organa are coming to the game alongside new weapons. Lightsabers are expected to make a return, and there's supposedly going to be a Wookiee Bowcaster weapon added as a Mythic item. All of that will be in Fortnite's main battle royale mode which only partially begins to touch on everything else that'll come to the other Fortnite games.

Those other games -- LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing -- didn't exist last year whenever the last May 4th event took place in Fortnite which is partially why it seems like so much more is going on this year. Epic Games hasn't divulged all the details about the May 3rd event, but Fortnite players should expect to see more about it soon and should probably go ahead and start saving those V-Bucks before the crossover gets underway.