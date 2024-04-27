The Mandalorian Board Game Announced

The Mandalorian is getting a board game. Asmodee's Unexpected Games has announced The Mandalorian: Adventures, a new card-based board game designed by Corey Konieczka, one of the designers of Star Wars: Imperial Assault and several other Star Wars games published by Fantasy Flight Games. The new game is based on the first season of The Mandalorian, the smash hit Star Wars TV show starring Pedro Pascal. The game will include missions pulled from the first season and will allow players to control 8 characters over the course of linked story missions. A trailer for The Mandalorian: Adventures can be found below.

Each character in The Mandalorian: Adventures has their own unique deck of cards. The board comes with several action slots, which players place their cards in to activate certain abilities. Some cards can only be activated in specific card slots and when card slots reach a stack of five cards, they trigger certain events that moves the plot of the mission forward or triggers other consequences.

The Mandalorian: Adventures also includes multiple game modes, one of which includes a traitor mechanic. At the start of those missions, each player is given a card that says whether they're working for or against The Mandalorian. Players can choose when and how to betray the Mandalorian over the course of the game, leading to more tension at the game table.

While Din Djarin and Grogu have appeared in several tabletop Star Wars games (most notably Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion), this marks the first time that a game aimed at non-casual fans has been produced solely focusing on the popular Star Wars character.

The Mandalorian: Adventures will be released on August 2, 2024 and will cost $49.99. The game is available for pre-order now on Asmodee's website.