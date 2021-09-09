Funko and Star Wars Bringing Grogu Pop! Balloon to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Baby Yoda is making his way to this year’s edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Grogu, the adorable creature at the center of the Disney+ hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, has stolen the hearts (and wallets) of just about every pop culture fan in the world. It should come as no surprise that the little guy is getting his own balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he could become a staple for years to come.

Not only is Grogu going to be a balloon in this year’s parade, but the balloon is designed to look like a Funko Pop! version of the character. Funko broke the news with a tweet and photo of the balloon’s concept on Thursday morning.

“Funko is proud to announce that a Funko Pop!-Inspired balloon featuring Grogu from the beloved Star Wars series The Mandalorian, will fly at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Funko wrote in its announcement tweet.

This year will be a big one for the Macy’s parade, as it resumes its normal festivities after a made-for-television version last year. Macy’s and New York City announced this week that the parade will be going back to its traditional route, and crowds will once again be able to attend. There will of course be limits to the amount of people participating in the parade, as well as mask regulations. All parade staff and volunteer participants will be vaccinated.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November.”

