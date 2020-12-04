The Mandalorian Has Star Wars Fans Freaking Out About Boba Fett And His Knee Rockets
The Mandalorian chapter 14 saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally make his full-fledged return to the Star Wars Universe. Director Robert Rodriguez certainly rose to this milestone occasion of finally turning Boba Fett into the badass icon that Star Wars has always said he is (without ever really proving it). Boba Fett got several big action sequences during the relatively short episode - and fans are now buzzing about it in a big way!
Not only did the latest episode of The Mandalorian deepen the mythology of Boba Fett in a pretty profound way, but it also showed the true power of the legendary bounty hunter's iconic armor. And the true stars of that show were none other than Boba Fett's knee-rockets!
The Proof We Needed
Favreau and Filoni, in just 30 minutes, made me believe Boba Fett is the badass we’ve been told he was in the past 40 years, than he ever was in 4 full movies. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/NJS4HLXkiA— ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar875) December 4, 2020
The Mandalorian truly did in under 40 mins what 40 years of Star Wars films couldn't. Boba Fett is now one of Star Wars' biggest badasses, for real.prevnext
Been Waiting For This
Boba Fett fans have been waiting a long time for this, I know I have. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9fhh0niDWx— • (@BobaFettl) December 4, 2020
Star Wars fans have literally waited decades for some full-fledged Boba Fett action. The wait was worth it.prevnext
Should We Bow?
*Me seeing Boba Fett in action*#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gNgJUWC06k— 🎄 Marwin 🐃🎄 (@SirMarwin944) December 4, 2020
Boba Fett is about to anointted as the new king of Star Wars. Long may he (continue to) reign.prevnext
They Remembered!
Oh shit! They remembered the knee rockets!— Spoiled Milk (@ElSpoiledMilk) December 4, 2020
(3/3) 19:03 We finally see Boba use his knee darts, something that I first noticed in the Original Star Wars visual dictionary, and thought were super cool.
I'm sure there are some that I missed, but keep up the good work. I look forward to your videos every week!— Mike Alexander (@darth_mikey) December 4, 2020
Boba Fett's Fex-M3 Toxin knee pad darts have long been a white whale of the franchise: always discussed as real and out there, but never really seen.prevnext
Woke The Neighbors...
THE WRISTROCKETSSS
I LITTERALLY SCRRAMED Y'ALL
EDIT
THE KNEE ROCKETS AND THE BACKPACK ONE!!!!!!!
IDK OF I WAKE MY NEIGHBORS OR NAH— Preston J. Foster (@De_Worteltje) December 4, 2020
The showrunners of The Mandalorian had to know those knee-rockets would make fans geek this hard - right? They had to know.prevnext
Love Thy Work
Boba Fett after cracking open yet another stormtooper helmet #mandalorian pic.twitter.com/9upnhQy7vk— Chase Gagliardi 🦖 (@GagliardiChase) December 4, 2020
Fans are feeling that Boba Fett action like no other. And that Man loves his work.prevnext
Kobe!
Boba Fett at the end of the episode:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/HQo4AWKKqY— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020
RIP Kobe. This clip couldn't express the ending of Boba Fett's Mandalorian episode any better.prevnext
That Backpack Tho...
HES BACK BABY! #TheMandalorian #BobaFett #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/Pdnhaxqtfr— Omar (@NoGanksOmar) December 4, 2020
This was one of the most satisfying payoffs in all of Star Wars. Hands down.prev