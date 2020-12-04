The Mandalorian Has Star Wars Fans Freaking Out About Boba Fett And His Knee Rockets

The Mandalorian chapter 14 saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally make his full-fledged return to the Star Wars Universe. Director Robert Rodriguez certainly rose to this milestone occasion of finally turning Boba Fett into the badass icon that Star Wars has always said he is (without ever really proving it). Boba Fett got several big action sequences during the relatively short episode - and fans are now buzzing about it in a big way!

Not only did the latest episode of The Mandalorian deepen the mythology of Boba Fett in a pretty profound way, but it also showed the true power of the legendary bounty hunter's iconic armor. And the true stars of that show were none other than Boba Fett's knee-rockets!