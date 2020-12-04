The Mandalorian Has Star Wars Fans Freaking Out About Boba Fett And His Knee Rockets

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian chapter 14 saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally make his full-fledged return to the Star Wars Universe. Director Robert Rodriguez certainly rose to this milestone occasion of finally turning Boba Fett into the badass icon that Star Wars has always said he is (without ever really proving it). Boba Fett got several big action sequences during the relatively short episode - and fans are now buzzing about it in a big way!

Not only did the latest episode of The Mandalorian deepen the mythology of Boba Fett in a pretty profound way, but it also showed the true power of the legendary bounty hunter's iconic armor. And the true stars of that show were none other than Boba Fett's knee-rockets!

The Proof We Needed

The Mandalorian truly did in under 40 mins what 40 years of Star Wars films couldn't. Boba Fett is now one of Star Wars' biggest badasses, for real. 

Been Waiting For This

Star Wars fans have literally waited decades for some full-fledged Boba Fett action. The wait was worth it. 

Should We Bow?

Boba Fett is about to anointted as the new king of Star Wars. Long may he (continue to) reign. 

They Remembered!

Boba Fett's Fex-M3 Toxin knee pad darts have long been a white whale of the franchise: always discussed as real and out there, but never really seen. 

Woke The Neighbors...

The showrunners of The Mandalorian had to know those knee-rockets would make fans geek this hard - right? They had to know.

Love Thy Work

Fans are feeling that Boba Fett action like no other. And that Man loves his work. 

Kobe!

RIP Kobe. This clip couldn't express the ending of Boba Fett's Mandalorian episode any better. 

That Backpack Tho...

This was one of the most satisfying payoffs in all of Star Wars. Hands down. 

