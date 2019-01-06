Mark Hamill Reveals X-Wing Pilots Went Pantless While Filming ‘Star Wars’

Yesterday was National Trivia Day and we learned a lot of weird stuff on social media, including how wizards used to go to the bathroom in the Harry Potter universe.

In a similarly odd (but slightly less gross) reveal, we learned a little something from Mark Hamill about his experience filming the original Star Wars movie. One fan, Daynne Huenink, asked a for a tidbit on this holiday of knowledge, and the man behind Luke Skywalker was quick to give a hilarious answer.

@HamillHimself Seeing how it’s “national trivia day,” do you have any little known facts to bestow upon us? — Daynne Huenink (@PronouncedDane) January 4, 2019

The actor’s response was nothing short of surprising, but he definitely did not disappoint.

Because of a record heatwave in England when we filmed the original #StarWars, most of the pilots wore only the top-half of their costume, attacking the Death Star wearing shorts. #TrueStory //t.co/RSgZRneft9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2019

That’s right. You’re never going to watch the Battle of Yavin the same way again! We can’t help but imagine all those pantless actors dressed as fighter pilots with their sweaty skin sticking to their seats while they act their hearts out in a space battle.

Many fans were quick to ask for more information, including how they managed to keep the sweat from showing up in the movie.

That must of been hard trying to film in those costumes in the heat. How do you keep from sweating in them and it not showing up on screen?😕 — Diana Goetsch (@1959Goetsch) January 5, 2019

Constant mop-downs between takes. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2019

“Constant mop-downs between takes,” replied Hamill. Wow, that sounds miserable. We’re grateful for the things people do for art!

Hopefully, the filming conditions for Star Wars: Episode IX will be a little more tolerable for Mark Hamill, who will be reprising his role as Luke Skywalker despite dying at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We can only assume he’ll return as a force ghost like his mentors Obi-Wan and Yoda.

While many of us are dying to know the details of the upcoming movie, Hamill recently teased that he knows everything there is to know about the movie. Unfortunately, he’s not sharing anything with fans.

Hey Michael! I know EVERYTHING about Star Wars IX. You’re welcome. 💙 //t.co/XaiOzSyUJe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 4, 2019

We may not know much, but we do predict that we’ll be learning the movie’s title sometime within the next month. Other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren (finally).

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.