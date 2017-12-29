Mark Hamill Thanks ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director For Not Cutting His Kids’ Cameos

Mark Hamill took to Twitter on Friday to thank Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for including his kids in the film.

Hamill’s three kids, like many other folks with ties to Hollywood, visited the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to make a cameo appearance in the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga. Luckily for the Hamill trio, they were not cut from the film for its theatrical cut (something Prince Harry can’t say about his efforts!). “Thanks for not letting @NathanHamill @GriffinHamill & @chelseahamill wind-up on #TheLastJedi cutting-room floor @rianjohnson,” Hamills wrotes. “And for allowing my one directorial note: ‘Pop-up FASTER or Oscar’ll block ya!’ on the 2nd & final take.”

Check out the tweet, complete with photos Hamill’s children as they appeared in The Last Jedi, below!

The praise of Johnson, once again, is a change of tune for Hamill and his original comments following The Last Jedi‘s release. Originally, the actor expressed his varied perspective of Luke Skywalker by comparison to the version fans saw in Johnson’s film. After his comments were blown up and often taken out of context to be made worse, Hamill expressed a touch of regret for criticizing the film which he ultimately ended up thoroughly enjoying.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @ rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.