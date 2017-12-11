‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Lends Words of Support to Bullied Boy

Bullied Knoxville, Tennessee student Keaton Jones broke hearts in a viral video his mother posted of him talking about how kids at school bully him and tell him he has no friends. Turns out those bullies are wrong. Turns out Keaton has a lot of friends, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Mark Hamill.

The Luke Skywalker actor took to Twitter to send Keaton a message of support, telling the young man not to waste his time on the bullies because they’re just jealous of how awesome he is.

Keaton-Don’t waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They’re sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don’t like themselves-They’re just jealous because you’re so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

Hamill signed his message explaining that bullies are sad people who hurt others out of a dislike for themselves, “your friend,” reinforcing the idea that the bullies are wrong about who Keaton has on his side. After all, Keaton has a Jedi in his corner.

Hamill’s words of support join those of other celebrities reaching out to Keaton to offer him support and encouragement. Earlier today, Captain America himself Chris Evans responded to Keaton’s video on Twitter inviting the boy and his mother to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War next spring. Evans’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also offered support to Keaton, writing that the student is his “own personal super hero” and added the Hulk to Keaton’s list of powerful friends.

The video of Keaton was first shared by his mother, Kim, on Friday and has received a lot of response since. WWE Superstars and a wide array of other celebrities and athletes have all offered words and support to Keaton while a GoFundMe page, “Stand Up For Keaton” has, at the time of this posting, raised over $35,000 for Keaton and his family.

