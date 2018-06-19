Kylo Ren Flirts With Tiffany Haddish in Star Wars Spoof at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired tonight and in addition to the awards themselves, there were some hilarious skits and spoofs sprinkled throughout the show as well — including one where Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kylo Ren flirted with host Tiffany Haddish.

The clever spoof features Haddish interacting with real footage from The Last Jedi with Kylo (Adam Driver) appearing to communicate with Haddish through the Force for a little flirtation. Unfortunately, things don’t go so well for the would-be couple when Rey (Daisy Ridley) shows up. You can check the hilarious spoof out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like several of the jokes in tonight’s awards, Haddish pushes the envelope a bit. This time she and Kylo end up doing battle over her personal massage device with it being torn apart in a Force-fueled tug of war, but the best part of the spoof might just be the play off of Shirtless Kylo Ren.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there is a scene where Kylo and Rey are continuing to have their sort of “Force Skype calls” and in one such chat, Rey asks if Kylo could “put on a cowl or something.” When the camera cuts to Kylo it’s revealed that he is completely shirtless and wearing a pair of high-waisted pants. The scene was one of the most joked about in the entire film, which makes it perfect for Haddish’s spoof — especially as she repeatedly claims that white guys in high waisted pants are her one weakness.

And shirtless men in general seem to be a theme in Haddish’s spoofs for the broadcast. The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off this evening with an epic mash-up between Girls Trip and Black Panther complete with Haddish challenging a shirtless T’Challa for the Wakandan throne. That encounter goes far better for Haddish than her moment with Kylo, though. Thanks to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Haddish manages to beat T’Challa, transforming into the Black Unicorn after drinking the Heart-Shaped Herb.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital now.