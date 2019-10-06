Rey and Kylo Ren Face Off in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Banner

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters at the end of the year, and it will serve as the final chapter in the long and beloved Skywalker Saga. Fans of Star Wars have been eagerly awaiting new content as the final trailer for the film is expected to drop soon. In the meantime, a new banner that features Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has been gracing the Internet. The image was recently shared to r/StarWarsLeaks, a subreddit dedicated to “Leaks, spoilers, rumors and news about upcoming Star Wars projects, focusing on films and television.”

“New Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Promo Banner,” u/zcure wrote.

A handful of fans commented on the post to weigh in on the image:

“I like how Kylo Ren’s saber divides the blue and red backgrounds,” u/BBloggsbott wrote.

“Rey? More like BAE,” u/A_Hideous_Beast joked

“BENDEMPTIONNNNNN,” u/zone_seek cheered.

While people still aren’t sure which side Kylo Ren/Ben Solo will end up on at the end of the series, there have been a few hints to the movie as a whole from the director, J.J. Abrams. During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, he teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.