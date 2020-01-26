Saturday Night Live Brings Back Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren In Star Wars Undercover Boss Sequel

MILLENNIAL ICON IN LOVE WITH REY RANDY THE INTERN pic.twitter.com/9VJ6U1Q2M5 — ً (@charliebarbers) January 26, 2020

Adam Driver's Kylo Ren went undercover as "Randy the Intern" in a sequel to Saturday Night Live's hit Star Wars Undercover Boss sketch. After going undercover as the bespectacled, blond-wigged radar technician "Matt" in Season 41, Driver's Ren posed as the goateed and beanie-wearing "Randy" — to similar results. Following the destruction of the First Order's Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens, Ren has become obsessed with Jedi Rey. Now the disguised "Randy" is out to uncover what Ren's followers really think of their masked Supreme Leader.

When distributing blue star milk, Randy is berated by a First Order admiral after forgetting to add Sarlaac cream. But the reprimand becomes too much, and the Force-powerful pretend intern uses his invisible abilities to violently explode the officer's head.

"Oh my God," Randy asks dryly. "Are you okay?" The obvious facade isn't enough to fool a Stormtrooper, who says in a confessional, "That new intern is Kylo Ren, right?"

After meeting a fellow intern during a work party, Randy thinks he's made a friend in a wannabe TIE fighter pilot. Gifting her a helmet, Randy tells her, "Maybe one of these days you'll be as good a pilot as Kylo Ren." She scoffs. "Kylo Ren? Nah, I want to fly like Luke Skywalker!"

The female intern is then cut down by Randy's red-bladed lightsaber, and reverting to Kylo, he whispers: "Now you'll die like him, too. Okay, Boomer? "