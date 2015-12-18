'Saturday Night Live’ Viewers Outraged Adam Driver Didn't Do a Star Wars Skit

Our host, Adam Driver and Pete chat about their summers. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/mOLLlwifrW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

At last, Adam Driver returned to Saturday Night Live to host the 44th season premiere of the long-running sketch comedy show. And of course he had to do a segment making fun of his role in the Star Wars saga.

Unfortunately, he did not. And many fans are NOT happy about the omission.

Expectations were high after his last time on the show, as he first hosted the program to promote his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That episode used a pre-taped segment that parodied the reality show Undercover Boss, with Kylo Ren disguising himself as Matt the Radar Technician among the many workers of Starkiller Base.

Of course, "Matt" was subject to fits of rage and didn't do a good job of keeping his secret, and he didn't lose his temper and murder a few co-workers. And though he seemed to have learned a lesson by the end of the segment, it doesn't look like he's changed his ways in the Star Wars saga.

Former SNL star Bobby Moynihan co-wrote that skit, and recently stopped by The Star Wars Show to discuss his experience working with Driver on that episode.

"It's the best," Moynihan said. "We were so excited to have Adam Driver come in that week, he could not have been cooler, it was just the best. Just watching him getting into Kylo Ren. Right before one of the shots, he was like, 'Can I have a second?' and started punching himself in the stomach in the corridor and I was like, 'That is the coolest thing in the world.'"

The latest episode didn't feature any Star Wars skits, only cursory mentions in the opening monologue. It left a lot of people unsatisfied, and they were quick to post their feelings on social media.

Hopefully Driver returns to SNL for a third hosting gig in the future, and this time, he better pretend to be Kylo Ren, or else...

