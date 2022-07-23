SDCC 2022: Hasbro Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Marvel Legends Pre-Order Guide
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 heads into the weekend with a ton of new reveals in Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series, Star Wars The Vintage Collection, and Marvel Legends lineups. Pre-orders for many of the reveals will open up today, July 23rd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, and everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here. The lineup includes The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Starship, Credit Collection Bo-Katak Kryze and Dark Trooper figures, the Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber, The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis figure from the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, the Marvel Legends Loki Tesseract (with figure), and much more. So much more.
A full breakdown of the Star Wars and Marvel SDCC 2022 reveals that Hasbro will put up for pre-order can be found below followed by a gallery of images that cover some of the biggest releases. Pre-orders for these figures will be available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 checkout) after 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated. Retailer SDCC 2022 exclusives are highlighted, so keep an eye out for those.
Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC SDCC 2022 Pre-Orders (Common Releases):
- Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber
- Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Bo-Katan Kryze
- Star Wars The Black Series Grogu 6-Inch Scale Action Figure
- Star Wars The Black Series Migs Mayfeld 6-Inch Action Figure
- Star Wars The Black Series HK-87 6-Inch Action Figure
- Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker Cruiser Action Figure
- Star Wars Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Starship Vehicle
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis Action Figure
- Star Wars TVC Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser) Figure
- Star Wars TVC Klatooinian Raider Action Figure
Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC SDCC 2022 Pre-Orders (Exclusives):
- Star Wars Retro Collection Special Bounty Hunters 2-Pack Boba Fett & Bossk – Pre-order on Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian (Tatooine) – Pre-order on Amazon on July 23rd at 5pm ET
- Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Boba Fett – Pre-order at Walmart on July 23rd at 5pm ET
- Star Wars Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) – Pre-order at Walmart this Fall
- Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Tusken Raider – Pre-order at GameStop on July 23rd at 5pm ET
- Star Wars Black Series Gaming Greats KX Security Droid – Pre-order at GameStop on July 28th at 1pm ET
- Star Wars Black Series Gaming Greats B1 Battle Droid – Pre-order at GameStop on July 28th at 1pm ET
- Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Ahsoka Tano – Pre-order at Target on July 26th at 1pm ET
- Star Wars Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) – Pre-order at Target this Fall
- Star Wars Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse on July 23rd at 5pm ET (coming to shopDisney at a later date)
- Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett (In Disguise) – Details here
Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC SDCC 2022 Reveals (Pre-orders coming at a later date):
- Star Wars Black Series Cassian Andor and B2EMO – Details here
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rescue Set Multipack – Details here
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure in Helmet Hijinks Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure Darksaber Discovery Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure in Loth-Cat Cuddles Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure in Force Focus Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure in Peek-a-Boo Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 Grogu Figure in Beskar Bite Pose – Arriving in August
- Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu – Available on October 1st
- Star Wars Retro Collection A New Hope Mulipack
- Star Wars The Black Series Axe Woves
Hasbro Marvel Legends SDCC 2022 Pre-Orders (Common Releases):
- Marvel Legends Loki Tesseract with Loki 6-Inch Action Figure
- X-Men Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Beast Action Figure
- Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Scorpion Action Figure