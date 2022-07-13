Star Wars: Andor Black Series and The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Announced For SDCC 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier today, ComicBook.com revealed that the Boba Fett (in Disguise) Black Series figure would be an exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Hasbro has followed that up with the official debut of two additional releases that will be on display at SDCC before becoming available at retail later this year. These releases include Black Series Cassian Andor and B2EMO figures inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+, and a TVC The Rescue Set multipack inspired by The Mandalorian.

The official description for the two new figure sets can be found below along with images. This article will be updated with pre-order links when they become available, so stay tuned.

Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO ($55.99) / Available: Fall 2022: "In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. These STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figures come with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack ($74.99) / Available: Spring 2023: "STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE RESCUE SET multipack is inspired by the daring rescue of Grogu in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. The Mandalorian leads a crew on a rescue mission to Moff Gideon's ship where a garrison of dark troopers – the advanced droids that captured Grogu – are waiting. Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 figures (The Mandalorian, Grogu, Moff Gideon and Dark Trooper) and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories."

If you're unfamiliar, the Star Wars: Andor TV series is a prequel to Rogue One that will debut on Disney+ on August 31st, 2022. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Andor star Diego Luna revealed that after the series you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."