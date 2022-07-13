Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett In Disguise Figure Announced For SDCC 2022 (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place from Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. If you're a Star Wars fan that's lucky enough to attend, you'll want to head on over to the Hasbro Booth #3213 to try and stretch that luck even further. They'll be offering a limited allotment of QR codes each day to pre-order their SDCC exclusives, including this Black Series figure of Boba Fett in his nano-spray disguise from the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters comic that we are exclusively revealing here at ComicBook.com.

The QR code can be scanned to pre-order the Black Series Boba Fett Star Wars SDCC exclusive for $33.99. A small quantity of figures might be available to the general public at a later date exclusively at Hasbro Pulse. If you miss out, head on over to this link on eBay after the launch to pick one up from the resellers. The official description of the figure can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (In Disguise) / $33.99 / Arrives in Fall 2022: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch BOBA FETT (IN DISGUISE) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS comic. When delivering Han Solo frozen in carbonite to Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett must strike a deal. As payment, Fett must kill a local fighting pit warrior. He disguises himself so he can fight without suffering repercussions. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

