‘Solo’ Writers Spill New Details About Mysterious Villain Enfys Nest

Even though fans have learned a lot about Solo: A Star Wars Story in recent weeks, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the movie’s masked villain.

The marauder known as Enfys Nest has roots in the discarded Star Wars Legends canon, but the character’s role in the new movie has been shrouded in mystery. Writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan revealed some new, intriguing details about the character in the recent episode of The Star Wars Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To understand who Enfys is, you first kinda think you gotta understand who Woody Harrelson plays, which is a character named Beckett,” said Jon Kasdan. “Who is sort of a highly trained, very lethal criminal. He’s a real pro, who’s into big jobs, and he runs a crew. But one of their competitors is a sort of more pirate-like gang and the leader of that gang is Enfys Nest.”

Promotional material for Solo: A Star Wars Story has revealed Enfys Nest is the leader of a gang called the Cloud Riders. In the original Marvel Comics run of Star Wars, the Cloud Riders were a swoop bike gang of marauders who came into conflict with Han Solo and Chewbacca — it looks like the new movie will be keeping in line with that story.

“All the movies builds on the backs of the people that came before,” Lawrence Kasdan said. “Now we’re in a certain galaxy so that’s a certain kind of story. But it did give us enormous freedom to draw from whatever we wanted.”

While the movie might have been billed as an origin story for the infamous smuggler, the Kasdans approached it as something much more unique to the Star Wars galaxy.

“What we had was a character that we loved who is enormous fun,” said Jon. “It wasn’t like we ever approached it like, okay we’re going to fill in the backstory or the origin story of Han Solo. We had Han Solo and we were going to make a great crime movie around him. What we started with in A New Hope was a very cynical guy and it allowed for a character arc that naturally lent itself to this movie. Which is, how do you become a cynical guy?”

We’ll see how the plan comes together when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Are you excited for the first Star Wars heist film? Let us know what you think in the comments!